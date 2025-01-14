Analysts Set Expectations for Range Resources Q4 Earnings

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.16.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 107.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

