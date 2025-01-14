Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $125.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Amcon Distributing has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Amcon Distributing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amcon Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.04%.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products.

