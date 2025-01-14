Brokers Offer Predictions for VIGL Q4 Earnings

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Schram anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.