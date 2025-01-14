Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $244.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $687.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.