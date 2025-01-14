Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $135.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

