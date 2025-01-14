Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:MRE Earnings

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,140.00. Insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

