Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Beam Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,530,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 437,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

