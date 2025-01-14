Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARHS. Barclays reduced their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.86 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 1,859,398 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 107.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 636,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

