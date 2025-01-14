Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Atyr PHARMA FY2024 Earnings

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATYR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atyr PHARMA stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atyr PHARMA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

