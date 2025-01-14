Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.80. 4,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.05) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 3,237.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMIC Free Report ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

