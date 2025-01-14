What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for BTDR FY2024 Earnings?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 182,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $5,872,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

