Chord Energy FY2024 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $16.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.10. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $212.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $125.76 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

