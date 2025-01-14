Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Sun Pacific Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.
About Sun Pacific
Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Pacific
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.