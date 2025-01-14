FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Cut by Scotiabank

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

