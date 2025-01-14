ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.18 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 27,438 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $802.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

