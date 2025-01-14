Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

