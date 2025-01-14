Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Should You Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

