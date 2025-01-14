Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 171,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 131,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $423.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.25.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

