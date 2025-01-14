Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 26,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 150,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Banxa Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.
