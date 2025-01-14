Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 1,354,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $405.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

