TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Up 54.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) were up 54.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TAAT Global Alternatives
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.