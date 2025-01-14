TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Up 54.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) were up 54.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

