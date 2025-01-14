NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.