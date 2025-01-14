Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Trading Down 19.5% – Should You Sell?

Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Archon Stock Down 19.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Archon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.