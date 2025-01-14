Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.52. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Lifestore Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

