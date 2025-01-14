Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 86,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 31,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.28.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

