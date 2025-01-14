First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 16,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 10,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.