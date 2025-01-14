First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 16,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 10,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.