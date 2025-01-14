Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expands By 197,360.0%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, an increase of 197,360.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Logiq Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LGIQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Logiq has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

