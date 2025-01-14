Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expands By 197,360.0%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, an increase of 197,360.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Logiq Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LGIQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Logiq has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Logiq
