Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 2,174.1% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aron R. English acquired 10,101,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,467,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,627. The trade was a 188.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ANEB opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -1.14.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

