Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 1,750.0%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ILIT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.09.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.