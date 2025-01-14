Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 1,750.0%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILIT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Get iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF alerts:

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.