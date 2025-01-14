ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in December

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

ClimateRock stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

