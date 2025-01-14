iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 2,267.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFGL opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

