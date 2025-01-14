ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 19,850.0% in December

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 19,850.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

