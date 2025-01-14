Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Increases By 2,618.8%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 2,618.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 10.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

