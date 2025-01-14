Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 224,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

