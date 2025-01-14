Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $5.35

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get FIGS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

Insider Transactions at FIGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.1% during the third quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 318.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.