UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in UWM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UWM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UWM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in UWM by 120.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

