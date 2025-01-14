Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.83.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

