Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Flywire
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Flywire Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.01 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.