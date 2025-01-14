Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flywire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Trading Up 6.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Flywire by 253.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,180 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 19.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $12,642,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Flywire by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,810,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after acquiring an additional 453,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.01 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.