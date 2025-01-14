Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$71.94

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,256,121.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,465. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.23. The company has a market cap of C$96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.