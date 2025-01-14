Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $47.50

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.