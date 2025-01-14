Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 300,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,610,302.76. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth $6,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at $7,099,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

