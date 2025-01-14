Critical Comparison: Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) versus BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alarum Technologies and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackLine 3 5 4 0 2.08

Valuation & Earnings

Alarum Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.55%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than BlackLine.

This table compares Alarum Technologies and BlackLine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $31.56 million 2.26 -$5.53 million $1.08 9.54 BlackLine $639.61 million 5.51 $58.17 million $0.98 57.57

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies 22.21% 46.33% 31.59% BlackLine 19.83% 31.02% 4.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackLine beats Alarum Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

