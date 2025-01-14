Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) versus Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Head to Head Contrast

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Voestalpine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.58 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Voestalpine $18.11 billion 0.17 $109.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine.

This is a summary of current ratings for Suzuki Motor and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 1 4.00 Voestalpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine -0.08% 0.22% 0.10%

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Voestalpine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

