Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) vs. TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Head-To-Head Review

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and Capgemini”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million 2.21 $70,000.00 $0.18 63.00 Capgemini $24.37 billion 1.13 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

TSS has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Capgemini on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

