JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446 ($5.46).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, November 29th.

LON JD opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 31,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($36,492.22). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

