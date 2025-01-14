Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 4,578.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

