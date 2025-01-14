LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LENZ Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.