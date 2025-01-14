TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get TWFG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61. TWFG has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,109,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at $2,712,000.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.