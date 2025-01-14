Contrasting Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerfleet and Iridium Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million 5.57 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Iridium Communications $812.43 million 3.86 $15.41 million $0.94 29.28

Profitability

Iridium Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Powerfleet.

This table compares Powerfleet and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications 14.09% 14.34% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerfleet and Iridium Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iridium Communications 0 2 1 1 2.75

Powerfleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.02%. Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Iridium Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Powerfleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides hosted payload and other data services, such as satellite time and location services; and inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and other government agencies, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the United States government's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.