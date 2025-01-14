Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 500.00%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
